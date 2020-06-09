Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Tuesday, June 09, 2020
     
India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 09, 2020 9:00 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 2.7 million, including more than 190,000 fatalities. More than 737,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus:

Live updates :Coronavirus news, June 9

  • Jun 09, 2020 9:00 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus updates: Global overview

    • Global deaths surpass 400,000
    • New Zealand declares it is free from the virus as it records zero active cases
    • 14-day quarantine for new arrivals introduced in the UK
    • South African president says people shouldn't be alarmed by rising infection rate
    • Religious places and malls reopen in India
    • Kenya records highest single-day cases
    • Zero deaths reported in Japan for the first time in three months
    • US cases near 2 million

     

  • Jun 09, 2020 8:13 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga guru tells natural ways of skin care

    Watch yoga guru Swami Ramdev's lessons to boost immunity, maintain good health and fight coronavirus, LIVE every day at 7:58 am and repeat 5 pm, only on India TV. Watch today's show on natural ways of skin-care as yoga guru gives tips to protect skin using ayurvedic ingredients | 

  • Jun 09, 2020 8:12 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    WHO warns the pandemic is still worsening globally

    Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, said during a press briefing that although the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be improving in Europe, it is still worsening globally. 

  • Jun 09, 2020 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    More than 3,459,000 people have been recovered from coronavirus infection so far: Summary

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter​​ ​​@sushmitapanda@himaanshus@ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais@SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 7.1 million, including more than 408,000 fatalities. More than 3,535,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Deaths by country:

    • United States- 1,13,055
    • Brazil-37,312
    • Italy- 33,964
    • Spain- 27,136
    • France- 29,209
    • United Kingdom- 40,597
    • Belgium - 9,606

    Coronavirus in India: Total COVID-19 positive cases cross 265,000-mark
    Coronavirus Death Toll in India: As of Friday evening, the death toll stood at 7,473

