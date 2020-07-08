Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Wednesday, July 08, 2020
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 08, 2020 9:27 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 11.7 million, including more than 540,000 fatalities. More than 6,641,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

Live updates :Breaking news, July 8

  • Jul 08, 2020 9:27 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Total of 1,04,73,771 samples tested for #COVID19 till date: ICMR

    A total of 1,04,73,771 samples tested for #COVID19 till date. Of these, 2,62,679 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

  • Jul 08, 2020 9:24 AM (IST) Posted by Himanshu Shekhar

    Precautions against coronavirus: Tips to keep your phone germ-free

    Good morning everyone. Everyday Swami Ramdev tells you how yoga can boost your immunity and keep yourself away from diseases like COVID-19, Asthama, Backache, Migrain, diabetes, hyperthyroidism among others. Doing yogasanas, pranayam helps your body relax and boosts your immunity. 

    However, in the time of coronavirus, it is also important to take care of your phone's health. Mobile phones are the most used thing these days and are not washable (often). You keep your phone at several places and then also hold it close to your ear and head. It is important to keep your phone free of germs and dust. Especially in summers, your mobile phone also catches sweat easily. By not cleaning it, you make yourself prone to lot of fungal diseases as well. Some research has also said that your phone is often more dirtier than your toilet seat. 

    How to clean your phone and make it germ-free: 

    Before you start, ensure your smartphone is switched off and no earphones or charging cable is connected to your device. Also, remove the cover/case on your smartphone.

    Now, take a lint-free, soft cloth to clear your device. Using the one you use to clean your spectacles is a good option. This microfibre cloth will ensure scratches don’t take residence on your smartphone.

    You can choose from two options; you can either use warm and soapy water or screen cleaner solution. As for water-resistant smartphones (iPhone 11 series, Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Google Pixels, and many more), they can be submerged in water or put under a running tap depending upon the resistance level they come with. (Please do not wash your phone if it is not water-resistant/proof.) Use a slightly wet cloth and rub it thoroughly. 

    You can use isopropyl alcohol but it has to be diluted with water to avoid its harsh effects on the phone screen. 

    All you have to do it, take the solution, dip the microfibre cloth and make sure you damp it (remove the excess solution). Wipe the smartphone with the damp cloth and then with a dry one.

    For small corners of your smartphone such as the earpiece, speaker grills, and various ports on your phone, you can either use a Q-tip or toothpick to swab the areas. 

    Read More: Here's how you can disinfect your phones

  • Jul 08, 2020 9:00 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Heavy rainfall triggers severe waterlogging in Gujarat's Dwarka city

    Heavy rainfall triggers severe waterlogging in Gujarat's Dwarka city

  • Jul 08, 2020 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas to cure sinusitis, migraine and other breathing problems

    Yoga guru Swami Ramdev reveals yoga asanas to cure sinusitis, migraine and other breathing problems | Watch Now 

  • Jul 08, 2020 7:34 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Amar Dubey, close aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, killed in encounter

    Amar Dubey, close aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, has been killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Hamirpur today.

  • Jul 08, 2020 7:07 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 11.9 million, death toll crosses 5.46 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter​​ ​​@sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, @SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 11.9 million, including more than 546,000 fatalities. More than 6,849,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    USA -  3,040,833
    Brazil -  1,626,071
    India- 720,346
    Russia- 687,862
    Peru- 305,703
    Spain- 298,869

