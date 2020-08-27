Thursday, August 27, 2020
     
  LIVE: Swami Ramdev's yoga lessons to gain weight
LIVE: Swami Ramdev's yoga lessons to gain weight

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 27, 2020 8:16 IST
Breaking News: Top Headlines This Hour

  • Aug 27, 2020 8:16 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Taneja

    Flight restrictions: West Bengal govt writes to Civil Aviation Ministry

    West Bengal Government in a letter to Union Ministry of Civil Aviation: Ensure that there is no flight coming to or going out of any airport of West Bengal on 7th, 11th & 12th September as the state will observe complete lockdown on these three days. Also, restriction on flights coming in from six cities, viz. Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad, is being partially lifted from 1st September onwards. Flights from these cities can come to the state thrice a week. 

  • Aug 27, 2020 8:14 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Taneja

    41st GST Council meeting to take place today

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 41st GST Council meeting today via video conferencing. The meeting will be attended by MoS Finance Anurag Thakur besides Finance Ministers of states & UTs and senior officers from Union Government & states. 

     

  • Aug 27, 2020 8:03 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Taneja

    Watch Swami Ramdev on India TV LIVE

    Watch Swami Ramdev on India TV as he teaches you yoga asanas to gain weight. 

  • Aug 27, 2020 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Taneja

    Coronavirus numbers from Mizoram

    7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours taking the total cases in the state to 974. A total of 473 people cured/discharged so far. Active cases stand at 501: Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram

  • Aug 27, 2020 7:15 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Taneja

    High number of speedy recoveries, low case fatality rate: Health Ministry

    Early identification through aggressive testing, comprehensive surveillance & contact tracing, and focus on timely and efficient clinical treatment of patients have ensured high number of speedy recoveries. This has also kept the case fatality rate low: Ministry of Health

    India Tv - High number of speedy recoveries, low case fatality rate: Health Ministry

    Image Source : PIB

    High number of speedy recoveries, low case fatality rate: Health Ministry

     

  • Aug 27, 2020 7:07 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Taneja

    MORNING BRIEF

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Nidhi Taneja and my colleagues Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal, and Himanshu Shekhar. You can get in touch with us directly on Twitter @nidhiindiatv @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, and @himaanshus for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: (According to Worldometer)

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 24 million, including more than 828, 000 fatalities. More than 16,866,711 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    USA: 6,000,331

    Brazil: 3,722,004

    India: 3,307,749

    Russia: 970,865

