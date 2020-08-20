Thursday, August 20, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Live now

Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Get all the latest news on exams, coronavirus cases, news on the vaccine, monsoon rains, business, politics, science, education and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 20, 2020 8:45 IST
Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 22.5 million, including more than 790,000 fatalities. More than 15,292,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. On Tuesday, Russia became the first country to register the world's first coronavirus vaccine. President Vladimir Putin himself endorsed the vaccine and said that the vaccine was safe to use and that one of his daughters had already been vaccinated.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga and much more in India and worldwide.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Breaking news, August 20

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Aug 20, 2020 8:45 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    PM pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his Birth Anniversary

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary. Gandhi, who was prime minister between 1984-89, was born on this day in 1944 and assassinated by the LTTE during an election campaign in 1991. "On his birth anniversary, tributes to former prime minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji," Modi tweeted.

  • Aug 20, 2020 8:42 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Mangaluru police arrests man on charges of making bomb hoax call

    Mangaluru City police have arrested a man on charges of making a bomb hoax call at Mangaluru airport; case registered

  • Aug 20, 2020 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas for pregnant women

    Yog guru Swami Ramdev reveals yoga asanas for pregnant women | WATCH NOW

  • Aug 20, 2020 7:34 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Heavy rain lashes several parts of Delhi-NCR; severe waterlogging reported

    Heavy rain lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning. The incessant rains have caused massive waterlogging across the national capital.  

  • Aug 20, 2020 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    More than 9 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours

    More than 9 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours

  • Aug 20, 2020 7:05 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 22.5 million, death toll crosses 7.90 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues  Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter @sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, @SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 22.5 million, including more than 790,000 fatalities. More than 15,292,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    • USA 5,655,974
    • Brazil 3,411,872
    • India 2,766,626
    • Russia 932,493
    • South Africa 592,144

Top News

Latest News

X