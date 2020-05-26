Tuesday, May 26, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. #ZilaSammelan: Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey LIVE on India TV
Live now

#ZilaSammelan: Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey LIVE on India TV

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 5.5 million, including more than 347,000 fatalities. More than 2,365,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this LIVE blog for latest on coronavirus and its global economic fallout.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 26, 2020 10:54 IST

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 5.5 million, including more than 347,000 fatalities. More than 2,365,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus:

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Coronavirus news, May 26

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 26, 2020 10:36 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    #ZilaSammelan: Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey LIVE on India TV

    #ZilaSammelan: Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey LIVE on India TV | HIGHLIGHTS

    • In the last 24 hours 163 coronavirus cases were reported. In Bihar, people are not much aware about the coronavirus, this is the biggest challenge that we are still facing. 
    • But now people understand the gravity of the situation and they are avoiding to visit the religious places by themselves. 
    • Migrant labourers have added to the existing problems. However, the relaxed lockdown has led to people coming out of their houses unnecessarily. 
    • Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is directly in touch with each and every quarantine centre to ensure that people are being taken care of properly. 
    • We need people coorperation to fight coronavirus.
  • May 26, 2020 10:20 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    #ZilaSammelan: Jaipur DM Dr. Jogaram LIVE on India TV

    #ZilaSammelan: Jaipur DM Dr. Jogaram LIVE on India TV | HIGHLIGHTS

    • We are conducting aggressive testing. The recovery rate of Jaipur is very good. 
    • The people are cooperating with us to contain the spreading of coronavirus. They are following sanitisation measure, wearing masks and maintaining social distance. 
    • In every village a core group has been formed to check the data of every resident and ensure they follow the guidelines strictly. 
    • In every gram panchayat, we have formed quarantined centre in very school and govt. centres. These centres have all the adequate facilities. 
    • We are testing both symptomatic as well as asymptomatic patients.
    • We are well- prepared as we have PPE kits, masks and other essentials. We have developed COVID-19 hospitals to treat the patients. 
  • May 26, 2020 10:11 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    #ZilaSammelan: Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh LIVE on India TV

    #ZilaSammelan: Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh on India TV | HIGHLIGHTS

    • Social distancing, wearing masks and sanitisation are extremely important. But there are few people in the society that need awareness as the many of them are not following these measure. 
    • If a case appears in a factory or large company, shutting down the whole premises is not required. The area division head will inspect and suggest which part requires sanitisation or shutdown. 
    • Gautam Budh Nagar has an excellent recovery rate of 58 percent which is greater than national recovering rate (41 percent).
    • Alok Singh informed that social distancing has to be the new norm to contain the spread of coronavirus. 

     

  • May 26, 2020 8:48 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    India TV speaks to frontline officers at hotspot districts

    Watch 100 Districts Magistrates and Commissioners from India's worst hit districts by coronavirus, LIVE on India TV. 

    India Tv - India TV speaks to frontline officers at hotspot d

    Image Source : INDIA TV

    India TV speaks to frontline officers at hotspot districts

  • May 26, 2020 8:05 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Swami Ramdev's yoga tips and lessons for sports enthusiasts

    Swami Ramdev reveals how yoga can improve the health of sportsmen and sports enthusiasts amid coronavirus lockdown | WATCH LIVE

  • May 26, 2020 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Delhi Air Quality in 'satisfactory' category

    Major pollutants PM 2.5 at 79 in 'satisfactory' category and PM 10 at 139 in 'moderate' category, in the Lodhi Road area, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data.

  • May 26, 2020 7:54 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus updates from US

    US records a further 532 deaths from COVID-19, bringing its total to 98218, with 1662375 cases of the virus, far more than any other nation

  • May 26, 2020 7:53 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Americans observe a quiet Memorial Day amid pandemic

    In light of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, many Americans are turning to virtual ceremonies and commemorations to pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives on Memorial Day.

  • May 26, 2020 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    More than 2,365,000 COVID-19 infected patients recovered so far: Summary

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter ​​@sushmitapanda@himaanshus@ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais@SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments.

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 5.5 million, including more than 347,000 fatalities. More than 2,365,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Deaths by country:

    United States- 99,805
    Italy- 32,877
    Spain- 26,837
    France- 28,432
    United Kingdom- 36,914
    Belgium - 9,312

    Coronavirus in India: Total COVID-19 positive cases cross 144,000-mark
    Coronavirus Death Toll in India: As of Friday evening, the death toll stood at 4,172

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X