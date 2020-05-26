ZilaSammelan: Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey LIVE on India TV

Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal, Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter ​​@sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, @SidMamtany, and @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments.

Here's a quick overview:

The total number of global cases has surpassed 5.5 million, including more than 347,000 fatalities. More than 2,365,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

Deaths by country:

United States- 99,805

Italy- 32,877

Spain- 26,837

France- 28,432

United Kingdom- 36,914

Belgium - 9,312

Coronavirus in India: Total COVID-19 positive cases cross 144,000-mark

Coronavirus Death Toll in India: As of Friday evening, the death toll stood at 4,172