Coronavirus cases worldwide on the verge of crossing 2 million; death toll reaches 126,600

Image Source : AP A mural reads "Stay Home, Life is Beautiful' Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Los Angeles. Murals with themes centered around the Coronavirus have been popping up on the walls of businesses in the California city. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday unveiled an outline for what it will take to lift coronavirus restrictions in the nation's most populous state, asking more questions than answering them as he seeks to temper the expectations of a restless, isolating public.

Coronavirus cases worldwide are on the verge of crossing the 20-lakh mark as the global death toll reaches 126,000. As per 7:00 am, April 15, there are 1,997,9906 COVID-19 cases in the world out of which 478,557 people have recovered while 126,600 have succumbed to the illness. The USA has become the first country to cross 600,000 coronavirus cases as it saw 26,945 fresh cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall total to 613,945. The USA also leads the chart for the number of deaths with 26,047 fatalities. The country with the second-highest number of coronavirus cases, Spain(174,060), saw 499 fresh deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the first time that the country has registered less than 500 days since March 22.

France and the UK have been the two European countries with the highest COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours -- 762 and 778 respectively. The coronavirus fight on the streets of major financial capitals of the world including New York, London, Milan and Mumbai continues as the number of cases rages on.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 19-day extension to the nationwide lockdown put in place to combat coronavirus. In his address to the nation, PM Modi congratulated all Indian citizens for the resolve they have shown in fighting coronavirus while at the same time advising caution that the fight had not yet been conclusively won.

India currently has 10,815 coronavirus cases including 353 deaths while 1,190 people have recovered.

10 Worst Impacted Countries by Coronavirus

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage