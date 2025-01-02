Chinmoy Krishna Das, facing sedition charges, denied bail by Bangladesh court

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Chinmoy Krishna Das

In a set back for Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a Chattogram court in Bangladesh on Thursday denied bail during a hearing held under tight security. Das, who is a member of the Bangladesh Sammilito Sanatan Jagaran Jote group, is associated with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). According to The Daily Star, a team of 11 lawyers was involved in his bail hearing. Calling the development "sad", vice president of the ISCKON Kolkata, Radha Raman Das urged the government of Bangladesh to ensure that the Hindu monk gets justice.

Earlier, in a post on X, ISKCON said, " We have come across disturbing reports that Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das, one of the prominent leaders of ISKCON Bangladesh, has been detained by the Dhaka police."

According to the Dhaka Tribune newspaper, the case names the Hindu leader as the prime accused along with 164 identified individuals and 400 to 500 unidentified people. He is already in jail on a charge of sedition.

The complaint was filed by Enamul Haque, a Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh member. Notably, Hefazat-e-Islalm is a fundamentalist group formed in 2010 which is against progressive laws and bats for Islamic law imposition in Bangladesh. His complaint was filed in the court of Chittagong Metropolitan Magistrate Md Abu Bakar Siddique.

In his complaint, Haque has alleged that he was attacked by followers of Chinmoy Das while returning home after completing land registry work at the court on November 26.