SHOCKING! Wuhan researcher exposes China, claims 'Covid-19 was engineered as bioweapon'

Image Source : AP Wuhan researcher exposes China, claims 'Covid-19 was engineered as bioweapon'

A researcher at the Wuhan Institute of Virology has made startling claims about the coronavirus. He said that China created the virus as a "bioweapon" and that his colleagues were given four different strains of the virus to determine which one could spread the most.

In an exclusive interview with Jennifer Zeng, a member of the International Press Association who provides first-hand information and unique insights about China and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Chao Shao, a Wuhan researcher, made these shocking revelations.

In the 26-minute interview, Chao Shao shared an anecdote about how another Wuhan Institute of Virology researcher, Shan Chao, admitted that his superior gave him four coronavirus strains and asked him to test them to determine which one was best able to infect as many species as possible and how easy it was to infect other species, including humans.

The coronavirus was also dubbed a "bioweapon" by Chao Shao.

Additionally, he mentioned that a number of his coworkers vanished while attending the 2019 Military World Games in Wuhan. One of them later said that they were taken to hotels where athletes from different nations were staying to "check the health or hygiene conditions." Chao Shan thought they were sent there to spread the virus because hygiene checks don't require virologists.

"Furthermore, in April 2020, Chao Shan said that he was sent to Xinjiang to check the health status of the Uyghurs who were imprisoned in the re-education camps so that they could be released sooner. Once again, since conducting health checks doesn't require a virologist, he strongly implied that he was sent there to either spread the virus or to observe how the virus worked on humans," said Chao Shao in the interview as quoted by news agency ANI.

During the months of March and April 2020, Chao Shan himself revealed the shocking information to the interviewee.

However, as the whistleblower stated in the interview, this is only one component of the larger picture. Up to this point, the genuine beginning of the pandemic that has caused almost 7 million deaths around the world, or much more, is still under investigation. The meeting was led by Jennifer Zeng, a Chinese-born human rights activist and author.

