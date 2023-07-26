China, Taiwan make preparations as super typhoon Doksuri approaches

Follow us on Image Source : AP A satellite image of the typhoon Doksuri near the Philippines

China and Taiwan have made elaborate preparations as both countries brace for a powerful typhoon Doksuri, which is moving at super strong levels near the Philippines. According to forecasts, the typhoon is likely to hit coastal areas of eastern China on Thursday.

Global Times reported that China's meteorological authorities launched a Level 3 emergency response and a yellow alert on Tuesday as the approaching typhoon raised risks of heavy rains and floods. Wang Yawei, a China Meteorological Administration official, said that preparations for typhoon and disaster prevention are being made in advance.

Notably, China is undergoing a critical period of heavy rainfall and extensive floods, as it is reeling from typhoon Talim earlier in July. Wang said that relevant departments should focus on essential parameters and other meteorological disasters like mountain torrents, urban waterlogging and other secondary disasters.

The Ministry of Emergency Management has strengthened real-time monitoring and disaster prevention work, which includes carrying out drills, adjusting emergency response timing, and strengthening the management of offshore operations, according to Chen Min, director general of the Department of flood control and drought relief in the Ministry.

During a Level-III emergency response in China's four-tiered emergency response, all relevant working staff needs to be on standby and report timely on the weather and disaster situation. Level I (red) is the most severe of the four tiers.

Meanwhile, Taiwan has cancelled several parts of its largest military drills in order to brace for the powerful typhoon that is touted to be the strongest to hit the island in four years. The annual Han Kuang drills were being carried out to deter a possible attack from China as both countries share a strained relationship.

Doksuri is likely to impact Taiwan on Wednesday and Thursday. The island's weather bureau has issued warnings for strong winds and heavy rains, BBC reported. In the southern port city of Kaohsiung, authorities moved swiftly to round up containers on the sea.

"I'd like to remind citizens not to underestimate the typhoon threats," Taiwan's premier Chen Chien-jen said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Doksuri blew closer to the Philippines, forcing thousands of people to evacuate and sea travels to halt due to heavy rains. The typhoon's 680 km-wide rainband could cause flash floods and landslides in the country, said the weather bureau of the Philippines.

(with agency inputs)

ALSO READ | China floods: At least 15 killed as seasonal torrents hit mountain areas, President Xi Jinping urges action

Latest World News