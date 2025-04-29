China restaurant fire: 22 people killed, 3 injured in Liaoyang city, say authorities While the cause of the fire is still being ascertained, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged all-out efforts to treat those injured, the report said.

Beijing:

At least 22 people were killed in a deadly fire that broke out in iaoyang city of China's Liaoning province on Tuesday. The fire broke out at 12:25 pm, killing 22 people and injuring three others, the State-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The restaurant fire comes as the second major fire incident in China this month. Earlier, 20 elderly people were killed in a fire at a nursing home in north China's Hebei province.

A total of 39 elderly people were in the building when the blaze broke out at the nursing home in Longhua county of Chengde city.