China introduces 'condom tax' for first time in 30 years to boost birth rate; move sparks debate

Beijing:

In a bid to promote the birth of more children after decades of limiting most to one child, China is mulling a value-added tax on contraceptive drugs and products for the first time in over three decades.

As per the new law, contraceptive drugs and products will not be exempted from tax starting January 1.

Contraceptives to attract 13% VAT

Contraceptives, including condoms, will now attract the usual 13 per cent value-added tax imposed on most products in China, as per AP.

The move hasn't been highlighted by the state-run media outlets but it has fuelled a debate across Chinese social media platforms. Several ridiculed the move, making a wisecrack that raising children was still more expensive than buying the condoms at inflated rates.

Experts express concern

Meanwhile, experts have warned that higher prices for birth control could lead to more unplanned pregnancies and a rise in sexually transmitted diseases. For decades, the ruling Communist Party enforced a strict “one-child” policy, from around 1980 to 2015, using heavy fines, punishments, and sometimes even forced abortions. In some situations, children born beyond the allowed limit were not given identification numbers, which meant they were not officially recognised as Chinese citizens.

Policy relaxation over the years

In 2015, the government increased the allowed number of children per family to two. As China’s population reached its peak and then started to decline, the policy was further relaxed in 2021 to permit three children. Throughout this period, contraception continued to be widely promoted and readily available, often at no cost.

As per the National Bureau of Statistics, 9.5 million babies were born in China in 2024. In 2019, this number was 14.7 million, which is about one-third higher than 2024.

India surpassed China as the most populous country in 2023 after Beijing’s number of deaths outpaced births.