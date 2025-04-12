China: Beijing's two international airports cancel 693 flights as powerful winds uproot trees, crush cars Beijing sandstorm: China has for long fought the battle to lessen the impact of sandstorms as these storms can reduce the visibility to as low as zero, send sand into buildings and clothing, and cause severe discomfort to the eyes, nose and ears.

Due to high winds and threats of sandstorms, hundreds of flights were cancelled in Beijing while several public parks were also closed as massive gales felled hundreds of trees, crushing cars and damaging older homes across China's capital. Two massive international airports in Beijing, Beijing Capital and Daxing, cancelled 693 flights by 2:00 pm. Warnings have been issued of more violent weather on its way, particularly in the country's north and along coastal areas.

Additionally, flights were also cancelled in other parts of the country. Notably, some parts of China even recorded their most powerful winds in more than 75 years, registering at up to 148 kph.

Iconic sites closed in Beijing

In the capital Beijing, iconic and historic sites, including Beijing's Forbidden City, Summer Palace and Temple of Heaven, were closed.

The Universal Studios theme park was closed at least through Sunday. Other activities, including football matches and outdoor events, have also been suspended.

Why China faces frequent sandstorms?

The dry northern portion of China generally becomes the source of dry winds, where the Gobi and Taklamakan Deserts sit surrounded by grasslands, mountains and forests.

Beijing, which sits on the edge of an arid region, faces frequent sandstorms, with China facing a decades-long battle to lessen the impact of sandstorms. Such storms can reduce visibility to practically zero, send sand into buildings and clothing, and cause severe discomfort to the eyes, nose and ears.

(With inputs from AP)