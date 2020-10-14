Boat capsizes in China; 2 dead, 4 missing

Image Source : PTI Boat capsizes in China affected by typhoon Nangka

Two people died and four other crew members remained missing after a sand carrier, affected by typhoon Nangka, capsized in waters in south China, maritime authorities said. The boat, with 10 people aboard, capsized around 8 pm. on Tuesday in the Qiongzhou Strait while heading for the city of Guangzhou, according to the Sansha Maritime Rescue Center in Haikou, capital of Hainan Province.

Rescuers have found six crew members, of whom two were later confirmed dead, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rescue efforts are underway in search of the missing persons.

Typhoon Nangka, the 16th of the year, made landfall in Qionghai City, Hainan, at around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, with a maximum wind speed of 90 km per hour near the typhoon's center.

