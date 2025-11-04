China-based company Xpeng Aeroht begins trial production of flying cars, beating Tesla to the sky The company’s modular flying car, called the “Land Aircraft Carrier,” combines a six-wheel ground vehicle with a detachable electric aircraft (eVTOL). Xpeng has already received about 5,000 pre-orders, with mass production and deliveries set for 2026.

New Delhi:

China has taken a major leap toward the future of mobility as Xpeng Aeroht, the flying car subsidiary of electric vehicle maker Xpeng, began trial production of flying cars this week. The company inaugurated operations at the world’s first intelligent factory for mass-produced flying cars in Guangzhou’s Huangpu district, marking a key milestone in the commercialisation of next-generation transportation.

World's first intelligent flying car factory

Spanning 120,000 square metres, the state-of-the-art facility has already rolled out the first detachable electric aircraft of its modular flying car model, the “Land Aircraft Carrier,” according to China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency. The factory is designed with an annual production capacity of 10,000 detachable aircraft modules, starting with an initial output of 5,000 units. Once fully operational, the plant will be able to assemble one aircraft every 30 minutes, making it the largest production site of its kind globally.

Ahead of Tesla and US rivals

Xpeng's move comes just as Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed that his firm is close to unveiling its own flying car prototype. Musk said the upcoming demonstration will be “unforgettable,” though he offered few details about the technology. Another U.S. company, Alef Aeronautics, has also showcased successful flying car test runs and announced commercial production plans, with over USD 1 billion in pre-orders already secured.

Xpeng targets 2026 for mass delivery

Xpeng Aeroht said it has received nearly 5,000 pre-orders for its flying car since its launch, with mass production and deliveries expected in 2026. The vehicle features a six-wheel ground “mothership” and a detachable electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The car supports both automatic and manual flight modes, including smart route planning and one-touch take-off and landing. Measuring 5.5 metres in length, it can be legally driven on public roads and parked in standard spaces.

China's EV industry faces mixed fortunes

Despite this technological breakthrough, Chinese EV makers are battling domestic overcapacity and foreign trade barriers. The EU’s 27% tariff on Chinese EVs and intense price wars at home have strained profitability. According to reports, only BYD, Li Auto, Seres, and Leapmotor remain profitable among China’s many EV manufacturers.