China's 68 planes, 13 warships cross Taiwan's median line, days after Pelosi's visit

Follow us on Image Source : AP On the Chinese coast across from Taiwan, tourists gathered Friday to try to catch a glimpse of any military aircraft heading toward the exercise area.

China on Friday sent 68 planes and 13 warships which crossed Taiwan's median line, reported news agency AFP. The country also said more than 100 warplanes and 10 warships have taken part in live-fire military drills surrounding Taiwan over the past two days while announcing sanctions on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her visit to the self-governing island earlier this week.

China announced unspecified sanctions on Pelosi and her family. Such sanctions are generally mostly symbolic in nature.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said that Pelosi had disregarded China's serious concerns and resolute opposition to her visit. It called Pelosi's visit provocative and said it undermines China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

China opposes Taiwan having its own engagements with foreign governments.

Fighter jets could be heard flying overhead and tourists taking photos chanted, “Let's take Taiwan back," looking out into the blue waters of the Taiwan Strait from Pingtan island, a popular scenic spot.

China's insistence that Taiwan is its territory and threat to use force to bring it under its control has featured highly in ruling Communist Party propaganda, the education system and the entirely state-controlled media for the more than seven decades since the sides divided amid civil war in 1949.

