Chicago Alderperson Jessie Fuentes handcuffed by ICE agents in viral video Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter), condemning the actions of ICE.

New Delhi:

A video circulating on social media shows a Chicago alderperson, Jessie Fuentes, being handcuffed by federal immigration agents (ICE) inside a hospital. The video now going viral on social media shows Fuentes confronting two men, one of whom has his face covered. In a sudden move, one of the men appears to grab Fuentes and places handcuffs on the official during their interaction.

Chicago alderperson grabbed, handcuffed | WATCH

(The video was sourced from social media, and India TV has not independently verified its authenticity.)

Why was Jessie Fuentes handcuffed?

Reports suggest that the incident unfolded when Alderman Jessie Fuentes confronted ICE agents who were present inside the Emergency Room (ER) at Humboldt Park Health. The hospital's director later confirmed that while ICE agents have access to emergency rooms, they are not allowed to enter operating theatres. However, details surrounding the individual the ICE agents were attempting to detain remain unclear. The hospital has yet to disclose their identity.

Chicago Mayor’s statement

In response to the incident, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter), condemning the actions of ICE. “Chicago’s elected officials have a First Amendment right to document ICE’s actions and to inform their constituents of their rights without federal interference. Any attempt to block this work is a direct attack on democratic accountability and an assault on the rights of the people of Chicago,” Johnson said.

He further criticized ICE's tactics, stating, “ICE’s abusive tactics have no place in our city, and our elected officials will continue to stand with residents against this attempt to stoke fear and intimidation.”

Earlier in the day, ICE had also deployed tear gas in a separate incident during a raid on a city street.