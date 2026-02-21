Caught on cam: Truck loaded with liquid gas overturns on highway, massive explosion follows; 4 killed

Santiago:

At least 4 people were killed when a truck transporting liquid gas overturned and exploded in Santiago, the capital of Chile, authorities said on Thursday. Another 17 people were injured in the incident, a police chief told reporters during a press conference, stating that the driver of the truck had lost control of the vehicle before it crashed and subsequently exploded. Authorities confirmed that the truck driver was among those who lost their lives in the blast.

The prosecutor’s office has begun an investigation to determine the sequence of events and the circumstances that led to the accident, Reuters reported. Officials said the truck was affiliated with the local gas company Gasco. The company did not immediately respond to the quesries.

Videos shared on social media platforms showed flames billowing high into the air at the site of the explosion, with thick smoke visible from a distance. The accident took place in the northern Santiago commune of Renca, an area located near a major highway and surrounded by industrial facilities.

According to firefighters, the explosion was felt within a radius of approximately 150 to 200 metres and caused damage to at least 50 vehicles parked or passing nearby at the time.

President Gabriel Boric said that some debris from the blast was hurled into 3 nearby businesses, but added that there were no immediate reports of further widespread structural damage in the surrounding area.

Claudio Orrego, the governor of the Santiago metropolitan region, said that 5 people were reported to be in serious condition following the explosion.

