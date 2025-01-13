Thailand legalises casinos to boost tourism, address sluggish economy: Key conditions, pricing information

Follow us on Image Source : AP Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra

In its bid to boost tourism and address the sluggish economy, Thailand on Monday legalised casinos as the Cabinet approved a draft bill giving casinos legal status. Speaking to reporters about the development, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said that the bill will help attract more investments and solve issues of illegal gambling, adding, "It will benefit society as a whole in the future."

Notably, the current government in Thailand has pledged to improve the economic conditions of the country, which has not been in good shape recently.

She said the government had decided to support sustainable tourism or man-made destinations, as she added that the Finance Ministry would later provide more details about the plans, which are being promoted as “entertainment complexes.”

Condition to visit casions, pricing information, and other details

The draft bill says that a casino will be allowed to operate within a complex housing other businesses as well, including a hotel, convention hall, mall, or theme park.

Those younger than 20 years old will not be able to access the casinos, which will be open to foreigners for free, but Thai citizens must pay 5,000 baht (USD 148) for an entrance fee, according to the draft.

Bill to be submitted for review: Government spokesperson

The bill is now slated to be submitted to the Office of the Council of State for review and then to Parliament to be discussed and voted on by members of the House of Representatives and the Senate, said government spokesperson Jirayu Hoangsub.

“Isn't it time for Thailand to acknowledge that there are gambling places, both legal and illegal, in the country and also the neighbouring countries? This project aims to generate revenue for the country's tourism sector,” he said in a statement.

The Thai economy majorly depends on tourism and the sector has always been the focus of the different administrations to improve the economy.

(With inputs from AP)

