Canada: Who is Indian-origin MP Chandra Arya planning to run for PM’s post after Trudeau’s resignation

Canada’s Indian-origin MP Chandra Arya announced that he will run for the Liberal leadership with a campaign promising to make the country “a sovereign republic”, increasing the retirement age, introducing a citizenship-based tax system and recognising the state of Palestine. The Ottawa MP, who was born in Karnataka, made the announcement on X Thursday morning.

In a statement, Arya said he wants to make “Canada a sovereign republic”, which would require replacing the monarchy as the head of state. “It’s time for Canada to take full control of its destiny,” he wrote in a statement.

Arya said he also wants to “a lead a small, more efficient government with a cabinet selected on merit and not on (diversity, equity and inclusion) quotas”, the CBC reported.

His multi-page announcement includes a list of policy proposals, including increasing the retirement age by two years in 2040, introducing a citizenship-based tax system and recognising Palestine as a state.

“I am running to be the next Prime Minister of Canada to lead a small, more efficient government to rebuild our nation and secure prosperity for future generations,” Arya, who was first elected in 2015 in the suburban riding of Nepean, said.

"If elected, as the next leader of the Liberal Party, I offer my knowledge and expertise to do so. We are facing significant structural problems that haven't been seen for generations and solving them will require tough choices. Our economic growth and fiscal strength are not benefiting many Canadians. Today, many Canadians, especially younger generations, face significant affordability issues," he said.

He also promised that he would revitalise the economy if elected. "The working middle class is struggling today and many working families are retiring directly into poverty. We must make tough decisions now, not only to revitalize our economy but also to ensure a stable society. I have the solutions and the real determination to make it happen. With prudence and pragmatism as my guiding principles, I will make the big and bold decisions needed to rebuild our economy and foster prosperity for all generations," he said..

Arya asked Canadians to join him on his journey. "Join me in this journey. Let's rebuild, revitalize and secure the future for all Canadians and for generations to come," he said.

This announcement comes after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that he would resign as leader of the Liberal Party and as Prime Minister as soon as a new candidate is found for the post. He said that the Canadian Parliament would be prorogued or suspended until March 24.

(With inputs from agencies)