Sunday, June 09, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. Canada: Seaplane crashes after collision with boat during takeoff in Vancouver, several injured

Canada: Seaplane crashes after collision with boat during takeoff in Vancouver, several injured

The Vancouver Police Department did not confirm exactly how many people were injured, but said more details would come as the investigation progresses.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Vancouver Published on: June 09, 2024 8:38 IST
seaplane collided in Canada
Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

A seaplane attempting to take off collided with a passenger boat on Saturday near Coal Harbour in Vancouver, Canada. The crash prompted a response from emergency services and officials confirmed that both the aircraft and the boat were occupied at the time of the accident, CBC reported.

Several individuals from both vessels were injured and subsequently transported to local hospitals for treatment, according to the Vancouver Police Department (VPD).

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement