Canada: Seaplane crashes after collision with boat during takeoff in Vancouver, several injured

A seaplane attempting to take off collided with a passenger boat on Saturday near Coal Harbour in Vancouver, Canada. The crash prompted a response from emergency services and officials confirmed that both the aircraft and the boat were occupied at the time of the accident, CBC reported.

Several individuals from both vessels were injured and subsequently transported to local hospitals for treatment, according to the Vancouver Police Department (VPD).

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.