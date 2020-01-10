After Trudeau's stinging allegations, Iran asks Canada to share 'intelligence' regarding plane crash

Image Source : AP In this picture released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks to a group of residents of the city of Qom, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Ayatollah Khamenei said "we slapped them (Americans) on the face last night" with a missile strike "but military action is not enough." He spoke hours after the strike at military bases in Iraq used by U.S. forces. The strike was in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iran's top military commander in Baghdad. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

After the Canadian Prime Minister accused Iran of downing the Ukrainian civilian aircraft which killed over 60 Canadians, Iran has sought information and intelligence from Canada that could help the former come to a conclusion as to why the plane went down.

"Iran asks the Canadian Prime Minister and any other government to share information on this incident they possess to the committee in charge of investigating the incident in Iran", Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.

Earlier, Trudeau had made stinging allegations that Iran shot down the aircraft with a surface-to-air missile. "We have intelligence from multiple sources including our allies and our own intelligence. The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile," he had said.

Iran also laid out an open invitation for any external participation in the ongoing investigation into plane crash matter from any counry whose citizens died in the incident.

"We welcome the participation of other countries, whose citizens died in this tragic incident, in the probe," Iranian govt spokesperson Ali Rabiei said in a statement.

On Friday morning, a video, verified by The New York Times, surfaced on the internet showing the moment when the plane was shot down by the Iranian Air Defence.

