Canada court grants bail to 4 Indians accused in Nijjar murder case, BJP says Trudeau has paid a huge price

Ottawa: The four Indian nationals who were arrested in connection with the killing of Khalistan supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada were granted bail by a Canadian court on Thursday. As per documents filed by the Department of Justice in Canada, the four alleged accused who had been charged with the murder of NIA-designated terrorist Hardeep Nijjar on 18 June last year are no longer in custody. Karan Brar, Amandeep Singh, Kamalpreet Singh and Karanpreet Singh were charged with the murder of Nijjar.

The development came days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation.

Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar?

Nijjar, a Canadian citizen of Indian origin, was killed on June 18 last year outside a Gurudwara. The murder turned into diplomatic chaos between the two nations following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's explosive allegations against the Indian government. Trudeau alleged that India was allegedly involved in the killing of Nijjar-- a claim New Delhi termed "baseless". The allegations led the relations between India and Ottawa to nosedive a historic low. The murder was probed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). Earlier in May this year, at least four Indian nationals were arrested in the murder case.

Trudeau has paid a huge price: BJP

Reacting to the bail granted to the alleged Indian nationals in the murder, BJP Vice President Fatehjung Singh Bajwa hailed the court order and said Trudeau has paid a huge price by souring his international relations. "Today, a Canadian court granted bail to all accused in Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder case. Justin Trudeau levelled a huge allegation against the Indian government.. Govt said that he should produce evidence if he has any...So, I think Justin Trudeau has paid a huge price by souring his international relations. Justin Trudeau used to stand in support of hardliners, today even Canadians are not standing in his support..." he said.

Canada exposed!

In October last year, Trudeau acknowledged that he had only intelligence and no "hard evidentiary proof" when he alleged the involvement of Indian government agents in the killing of a Khalistani separatist. "India had indeed done it, and we had reasons to believe that they had," Trudeau said, adding that his government's immediate approach was to engage with the government of India to work on this together to make sure that there was accountability.

