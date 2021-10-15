Bus falls into sinkhole as storms lash Greece

Friday, October 15, 2021
     
Hundreds of homes in Athens, Greece’s capital, were flooded, and major roads remained closed as the storm crossed the country, heading east.

Thessaloniki, Greece Published on: October 15, 2021 16:26 IST
storms in greece
Image Source : AP

A bus transporting oil refinery workers fell into a sinkhole in the center of Greece’s second-largest city Friday as a storm continued to batter the country. Authorities said all 15 people on the bus in Thessaloniki were unharmed.

Hundreds of homes in Athens, Greece’s capital, were flooded, and major roads remained closed as the storm crossed the country, heading east. Flooding killed one person on the Greek island of Evia, where the severe weather compounded the damage from a massive August wildfire. Rescue crews located the man’s body Friday.

