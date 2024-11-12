Bus carrying wedding guests plunges into Indus river in Pakistan, 16 dead

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational Image

In tragic news, at least 16 people were killed and one woman was injured after a bus carrying them fell into the Indus River in Pakistan's mountainous Gilgit-Baltistan region. According to the information released, the incident took place in the Diamer district, where the bus carrying the passengers (all of them part of a wedding procession) fell from the Telchi bridge into the river, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Speaking about the details of the incident, Diamer Senior Superintendent of Police Sher Khan confirmed that a total of 16 bodies have been recovered, while the search continues for the remaining missing victims.

"The woman, who was the bride, sustained injuries and is receiving treatment at a hospital," he added.

About the accident

It is pertinent to note that the incident occurred as the bus with over 22 passengers fell into the Indus River and submerged. While one person was saved, a total of sixteen bodies have been recovered so far, with search efforts continuing for the remaining victims.

Sharing details of the accident earlier, a Pakistani official said the bus met with the tragedy as it was coming from Astore and fell into the Indus River from the Telchi bridge within the limits of the Diamer district in the afternoon.

“The vehicle was part of a wedding procession heading towards Punjab’s Chakwal district,” he said.

“Nineteen of the victims belonged to Astore, while four were from the Chakwal district of Punjab,” the official added.

President expresses grief over accident

Moreover, in the aftermath of the incident, Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari expressed his grief and conveyed his condolences to the victims’ relatives.

A statement from his party office reads, "The President expressed deep grief over the loss of precious lives in the accident. He emphasized the need to speed up the relief operations and conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased. In this hour of sorrow, my sympathies are with the heirs of the deceased."

