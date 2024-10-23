At BRICS Summit, PM Modi takes veiled attack on China: 'No place for double standard on terror funding'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Prime Minister Narendra Modi at BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a veiled attack on China, said the world should be united against terrorism and added, "There is no place for double standards on such a serious issue". The staunch statement from PM Modi came at the Closed Plenary Session of the 16th BRICS Summit on Wednesday when the member nations gathered to address the ongoing concerns. "We all have to be united and cooperate strongly to deal with terrorism and terror financing. There is no place for double standards on such a serious issue," said PM Modi at the BRICS Summit.

"We all have to cooperate strongly and unanimously to deal with terrorism and terror financing," said PM Modi at the ongoing BRICS Summit. Although the Prime Minister did not name any country, it was obvious, he was pointing fingers at China which is providing financial assistance to Pakistan.

Further, PM Modi emphasised countries to take active steps to prevent radicalisation among the youth. "We have to work together on the pending issue of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the UN," he added.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.