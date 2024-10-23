Wednesday, October 23, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. 'India supports dialogue and diplomacy, not war': PM Modi reiterates his strong position at BRICS Summit

'India supports dialogue and diplomacy, not war': PM Modi reiterates his strong position at BRICS Summit

"We support dialogue and diplomacy, not war. And, just as we together defeated a challenge like covid, in the same way, we are fully capable of creating new opportunities for a safe, strong and prosperous future for the future generation," PM Modi said at the BRICS Summit.

Written By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Kazan Updated on: October 23, 2024 16:03 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin with PM Narendra Modi at the BRICS Summit in Kazan.
Image Source : AP Russian President Vladimir Putin with PM Narendra Modi at the BRICS Summit in Kazan.

Kazan: At the Closed Plenary Session of the 16th BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his earlier stance on war and said, "India supports dialogue and diplomacy, not war" "Just as we together defeated a challenge like covid, in the same way, we are fully capable of creating new opportunities for a safe, strong and prosperous future for the future generation...Similarly, we should work for global regulations for cyber security, safe and secure AI," he said at the BRICS Summit.

This is a breaking news. More details will be added.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement