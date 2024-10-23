'India supports dialogue and diplomacy, not war': PM Modi reiterates his strong position at BRICS Summit

Follow us on Image Source : AP Russian President Vladimir Putin with PM Narendra Modi at the BRICS Summit in Kazan.

Kazan: At the Closed Plenary Session of the 16th BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his earlier stance on war and said, "India supports dialogue and diplomacy, not war" "Just as we together defeated a challenge like covid, in the same way, we are fully capable of creating new opportunities for a safe, strong and prosperous future for the future generation...Similarly, we should work for global regulations for cyber security, safe and secure AI," he said at the BRICS Summit.

This is a breaking news. More details will be added.