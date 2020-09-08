Tuesday, September 08, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Breaking News: Top Headlines This Hour
Live now

Breaking News: Top Headlines This Hour

Get all the latest news on coronavirus cases, news on the vaccine, monsoon rains, business, politics, science, education and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 08, 2020 8:51 IST
Breaking News September 8
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News September 8

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 27 million, including more than 896,000 fatalities. More than 19,586,990 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. 

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Breaking News September 8

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Sep 08, 2020 8:11 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas for healthy mind, blood pressure control

    Tune into India TV to watch Swami Ramdev's yoga lessons to control blood pressure and healthy mind

  • Sep 08, 2020 7:45 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Odisha reports record 3,861 new COVID-19 cases, 10 fresh fatalities

    Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,27,892 on Monday as the state registered its highest single-day spike of 3,861 new cases, while 10 fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 556. As many as 2,278 new cases were detected in quarantine centres, while 1,583 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing, he said.

  • Sep 08, 2020 7:44 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    3,077 fresh COVID-19 cases, 58 deaths reported in West Bengal

    The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 3,620 on Monday after 58 more people succumbed to the disease, while 3,077 fresh cases pushed the coronavirus tally in the state to 1,83,865. The discharge rate climbed to 85.40 per cent, with 3,021 people recovering from the disease since Sunday evening.

Top News

Latest News

X