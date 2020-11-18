Wednesday, November 18, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Breaking News Live: Top Headlines This Hour
Live now

Breaking News Live: Top Headlines This Hour

Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 18, 2020 8:25 IST
Breaking News Live: Top Headlines This Hour
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News Live: Top Headlines This Hour

Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

 

Latest World News

Live updates :Breaking News, November 18

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 18, 2020 8:25 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    BJP chief JP Nadda to hold meeting with all newly appointed state in-charges of party tomorrow

    BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda to hold a meeting with all the newly appointed state in-charges of the party on 19th November via video-conferencing. 

  • Nov 18, 2020 7:49 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Mumbai: RPF officer saves woman about to fall into train-platform gap | Watch

  • Nov 18, 2020 7:48 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Maharashtra: Single-screen theatres continue to remain shut in Pune; 'not economically viable,' says owner

    Single-screen theatres continue to remain shut in Pune despite the state govt's permission. "Owners of single-screen theatres feel that there is not much scope to reopen theatres as of now," says Dilip Borawake, owner of Laxminarayan Theatre. 

    "It is natural for people to not visit theatres these days due to COVID-19 fears. Even multiplexes are not getting satisfactory response. Hence, it is not economically viable for single-screen theatres to restart operations," he added.

  • Nov 18, 2020 7:45 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Bengal reports 52 fresh COVID fatalities, 3,654 new cases

    The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal mounted to 7,766 on Tuesday after 52 more people succumbed to the disease, the health department said in a bulletin. The tally also went up to 4,38,217 after 3,654 fresh cases of infection were reported from different parts of the state, it said.

    Since Monday, 4,388 people recovered from the disease and the discharge rate now is 92.04 per cent. The number of active cases in the state at present is 27,111, the bulletin added.

    Of the fresh fatalities, 16 were reported from North 24 Parganas district and 13 from Kolkata. The remaining casualties were registered in several other districts of the state.

  • Nov 18, 2020 7:42 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    UP govt issues advisory for festival of Chhath Puja in wake of COVID-19

  • Nov 18, 2020 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Taneja

    Mizoram reports 37 new COVID-19 cases

    Mizoram reports 37 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases here to 3,481, including 2,972 discharges and 5 deaths. Active cases stand at 504.

  • Nov 18, 2020 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Taneja

    PM Modi speaks to Joe Biden in first phone call post win

    During the conversation, PM Modi and US President-elect Biden exchanged views on global strategic partnership & Indo-Pacific region & discussed COVID-19. They also discussed role of healthcare & pharmaceuticals particularly vaccines. During the conversation, PM Modi also extended warm congratulations for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. This is a proud moment for Indian-Americans in US. She is a source of inspiration & India is also very proud of her achievement. In 2014, when PM Modi was on his first official visit to US, it was then VC Biden who hosted official lunch for him. In 2016 during PM's address to US Congress, it was VC Biden who presided over the joint session. So they very warmly recall those interactions: Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Ambassador of India to US

     

US Election News

Top News

Latest News