Friday, November 13, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Swami Ramdev's Cardio Class LIVE: Yoga to control high blood pressure, cholesterol
Live now

Swami Ramdev's Cardio Class LIVE: Yoga to control high blood pressure, cholesterol

Get all the latest news on coronavirus cases, news on the vaccine, monsoon rains, business, politics, science, education and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 13, 2020 8:09 IST
Breaking News November 13
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News November 13

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 53 million, including 1,298,555 fatalities. As many as 37,187,208 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Breaking News November 13

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 13, 2020 8:09 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    PM Modi to inaugurate 2 Ayurveda institutes in Rajasthan, Gujarat

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate two Ayurveda institutes in Rajasthan and Gujarat on Ayurveda Day today.

  • Nov 13, 2020 8:07 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Delhi: Air quality in 'very poor' category at Okhla Phase-2

  • Nov 13, 2020 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Nepal bus accident claims 9 lives

    At least 9 dead and 34 others injured in a passenger bus accident in Baitadi district of Nepal: Police

  • Nov 13, 2020 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Modi to inaugurate two Ayurveda institutes today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate two Ayurveda institutes in Rajasthan and Gujarat on Ayurveda Day today

  • Nov 13, 2020 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    2G mobile Internet service extended in 18 out of 20 districts till Nov 26 in J-K

    The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday ordered continuance of 2G mobile data services in 18 of the 20 districts of the Union Territory till November 26 citing apprehension about misuse of high-speed Internet to disrupt the district development council and panchayat polls.

  • Nov 13, 2020 6:42 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Earthquake hits Assam

    An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 on the Richter Scale, hit Karbi Anglong, Assam at 3:23 am today: National Centre for Seismology

  • Nov 13, 2020 6:41 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Floating crane crashes in Tamil Nadu

    Tamil Nadu: A floating crane involved in the construction of a new Pamban rail bridge in Rameshwaram crashed into the pillars of the bridge due to strong wind yesterday

US Election News

Top News

Latest News