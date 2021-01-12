Breaking News January 12 LIVE

Tuesday, January 12, 2021
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 12, 2021 9:22 IST
Breaking News January 12

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 91 million, including 1,952,153 fatalities. As many as 65,274,705 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

  • Jan 12, 2021 9:22 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    MP: Minor girl found dead on roof of a shop in Khandwa

  • Jan 12, 2021 9:21 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Sensex down 107 points in opening trade, currently at 49,167; Nifty at 14,454

  • Jan 12, 2021 7:52 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Mumbai: Muchhad Paanwala arrested by NCB in a drug case

    Mumbai's famous Muchhad Paanwala has been arrested by NCB following questioning in a drug case, an NCB officer says

  • Jan 12, 2021 7:51 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Trucks carrying Covishield vaccine reached Pune airport from Serum Institute | Watch

  • Jan 12, 2021 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Maharashtra: 21-year-old woman raped twice in a moving bus in Washim

    A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped in a moving bus going to Pune from Nagpur, in Ranjangaon area in Maharashtra on January 6. A zero FIR has been registered based on the statement of the victim, a senior police officer of Ranjangaon Police Station said yesterday.

  • Jan 12, 2021 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    PM Modi to address 2nd National Youth Parliament Festival today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the valedictory function of the second National Youth Parliament Festival on January 12 via video conferencing.

