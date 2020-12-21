Monday, December 21, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Breaking News December 21 LIVE
Live now

Breaking News December 21 LIVE

Get all the latest news on coronavirus cases, news on the vaccine, business, politics, science, education and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 21, 2020 7:38 IST
Breaking News December 21
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News December 21

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 77 million, including 1,699,497 fatalities. As many as 54,085,819 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

Latest World News

Live updates :Breaking News December 21

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 21, 2020 9:31 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir

    The magnitude 3.7 earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir at 8:33 am today, according to National Center for Seismology

  • Dec 21, 2020 8:59 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    PM Modi to address India-Japan Samvad conference today

    PM Narendra Modi will address the India-Japan Samvad conference at 9:30 am today, through video conferencing.

  • Dec 21, 2020 8:54 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Puri-Surat Express Train derailed after hitting elephant

    Puri-Surat Express Train derailed after hitting an elephant between Hatibari and Maneswar railway stations of Sambalpur division at 2.04 am today. 

  • Dec 21, 2020 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Italy detects patient infected with new strain of coronavirus found in Britain

    Italy has detected a patient infected with the new strain of coronavirus found in Britain. The patient and his partner returned from the United Kingdom in the last few days. 

  • Dec 21, 2020 7:43 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    PM Modi to hold meeting with Vietnamese PM through VC

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with PM of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc today, through video conferencing.

US Election News

Top News

Latest News