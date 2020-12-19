Saturday, December 19, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Breaking News December 19 LIVE
Live now

Breaking News December 19 LIVE

Get all the latest news on coronavirus cases, news on the vaccine, business, politics, science, education and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 19, 2020 7:41 IST
Breaking News December 19
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News December 19 

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 73 million, including 1,680,276 fatalities. As many as 53,263,515 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

Latest World News

Live updates :Breaking News December 19

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 19, 2020 8:25 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    International travel of more than 3.9 million people facilitated ever since Vande Bharat Mission launched: Civil Aviation Minister

    International travel of more than 3.9 million people facilitated ever since we launched Vande Bharat Mission on May 6. Now in Phase-7, the mission with 23 active air bubbles has transformed into the largest repatriation mission of its kind, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

  • Dec 19, 2020 8:15 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    PM Modi to deliver keynote address at ASSOCHAM Foundation Week today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver keynote address at ASSOCHAM (Associated Chambers of Commerce of India) Foundation Week today, through video conferencing. 

  • Dec 19, 2020 8:13 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Police rescue an 8-year-old boy who was kidnapped in Kolar on Dec 17

    Police rescue an 8-year-old boy who was kidnapped on December 17 in Kolar, four persons arrested

  • Dec 19, 2020 8:05 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Jammu and Kashmir DDC polls: Voting underway for the eighth phase

    Voting underway for the eighth phase of Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council (DDC) elections. 

US Election News

Top News

Latest News