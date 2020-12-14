Monday, December 14, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Breaking News December 14 LIVE
Live now

Breaking News December 14 LIVE

Get all the latest news on coronavirus cases, news on the vaccine, business, politics, science, education and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 14, 2020 7:40 IST
breaking news

Breaking News December 14

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 72 million, including 1,618,754 fatalities. As many as 50,859,567 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

Latest World News

Live updates :Breaking News December 14

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 14, 2020 9:13 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Rain expected in parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh

    In the next 24 hours, rain expected in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Vasai-Virar, parts of Madhya Pradesh, and some parts of the western coast. The intensity of rain will reduce by the evening but cloudiness and low visibility will continue. 

  • Dec 14, 2020 9:11 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Maharashtra: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai

  • Dec 14, 2020 9:10 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    15,45,66,990 samples tested for COVID-19 up to December 13

    A total of 15,45,66,990 samples tested for COVID-19 up to December 13. Of these, 8,55,157 samples were tested yesterday. 

  • Dec 14, 2020 9:04 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan casts vote in the third phase of local body elections

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan casts his vote in the third phase of local body elections at a polling station in Pinarayi, Kannur.

  • Dec 14, 2020 8:32 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Eswatini PM Ambrose Dlamini dies

    Eswatini PM Ambrose Dlamini died after being hospitalised with COVID-19. 

  • Dec 14, 2020 8:12 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Mizoram reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

    Mizoram reported 5 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the state govt. 

    • Total cases: 4,040
    • Active cases: 186
    • Discharges: 3,847
    • Deaths: 7
  • Dec 14, 2020 8:11 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Smog shrouds parts of Delhi leading to decreased visibility

  • Dec 14, 2020 8:10 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Prayagraj: Devotees throng Triveni Sangam to take holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya

  • Dec 14, 2020 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    SC to hear plea seeking direction to authorities to remove protesting farmers from Delhi border points

    Supreme Court will hear on December 16 a plea seeking a direction to authorities to immediately remove the farmers who are protesting at several border points of Delhi against three new farm laws.

US Election News

Top News

Latest News