Brazil's President Lula pushes back against Trump's tariff on Brazilian goods, calls it 'illogical'

Brasilia (Brazil):

In a significant development, Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Sunday pushed back against a 50 per cent tariff on Brazilian imported goods to the United States, and called it "political" and "illogical." He further said in a New York Times op-ed that his government is open to negotiating anything that can bring mutual benefits. "But Brazil's democracy and sovereignty are not on the table," he said.

Here’s what Trump said on imposing tariff on Brazil?

It should be noted that US President Donald Trump imposed the tariff on Brazil in July, citing what he called a "witch hunt" against former President Jair Bolsonaro, who at the time stood accused of trying to illegally hang onto power.

Last week, the trial came to an end after a panel of Supreme Court justices ruled that Bolsonaro had attempted a coup after his 2022 electoral defeat to Lula, sparking fears of further US measures against Brazil.

Lula also added that he was proud of the Supreme Court for its "historic decision" which safeguards Brazil's institutions, the democratic rule of law and is not a "witch hunt."

"(The ruling) followed months of investigations that uncovered plans to assassinate me, the vice president and a Supreme Court justice," Lula said.

Lula calls Trump’s tariffs ‘illogical’

Lula went on to say that the tariff increase was "not only misguided but illogical," citing the surplus of USD 410 billion in bilateral trade in goods and services the US has accumulated over the past 15 years.

Apart from this, Brazil's Foreign Ministry called Rubio's comments an inappropriate threat that wouldn't intimidate the government, saying the country's judiciary is independent and that Bolsonaro was granted due process.

Bolsonaro on Sunday briefly left his home in Brasilia where he is under house arrest to undergo a medical procedure at a nearby hospital, his first public appearance since Thursday's ruling.

Escorted by police, Bolsonaro went to the DF Star hospital in Brazil's capital in the morning for procedures related to skin lesions — a temporary release granted by Justice Alexandre de Moraes on September 8.

With inputs from AP

