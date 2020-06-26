Friday, June 26, 2020
     
Brazil President Bolsonaro thinks he has had COVID-19

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has claimed that he thinks he has had COVID-19 despite testing negative multiple times. Bolsonaro had said he tested negative twice but fought a court battle to stop the release of the hospital test results, raising qu

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Rio de Janeiro Published on: June 26, 2020 10:58 IST
Brazil President Bolsonaro thinks he has had COVID-19
Image Source : AP

Brazil President Bolsonaro thinks he has had COVID-19 

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has claimed that he thinks he has had COVID-19 despite testing negative multiple times. Bolsonaro had said he tested negative twice but fought a court battle to stop the release of the hospital test results, raising questions over whether he may have been infected or not.

He said this in a webinar on Thursday. 

Brazil is the only country besides the United States of America to have over 1 million COVID-19 cases. As per latest figures, Brazil has 1.23 million coronavirus cases and over 55,000 deaths. 

