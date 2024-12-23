Brazil: 10 dead, several injured after plane crashes into residential building, shop in Gramado | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X The plane turns into a ball of fire after crashing into buildings

10 people were dead and a dozen injured after a small plane crashed into a Brazilian tourist town Gramado on Sunday. According to Brazil's Civil Defence Agency, all 10 passengers and crew on board have been killed and more than a dozen people on the ground injured.

The aircraft hit the chimney of a home and then the second floor of a building before crashing into a mobile phone shop in a largely residential neighbourhood of Gramado, said Brazilian Civil Defence Agency in a post on X.

More than a dozen people who were on the ground were taken to hospitals with injuries including smoke inhalation, with two said to be in critical condition.

It is not immediately clear what caused the crash.

"My city is in mourning, after everything, we went through in Gramado and trying to get back on our feet, this tragedy has come along. The plane with registration PR-NDN that crashed on Av. Central in Gramado left the city in shock, it was carrying 9 people. May God comfort the families for this irreparable loss," an X user @O_patriota2 wrote.

Local media reported that the passengers were members of the same family and were travelling to Sao Paulo state from another town in Rio Grande do Sul state.

Gramado is in the Serra Gaucha mountains and is popular with Brazilian tourists who enjoy the cool weather, hiking spots and traditional architecture. The town was settled by large numbers of German and Italian immigrants in the 19th century and is a popular spot for Christmas vacations.

(With AP inputs)

