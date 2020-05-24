Image Source : AP Boris Johnson's advisor under pressure over lockdown trip

The chief adviser to the UK prime minister came under further pressure late on Saturday amid new revelations about his apparent flouting of the government's virus lockdown restrictions.

Dominic Cummings has been criticised for traveling more than 250 miles (400 kilometres) to his parents’ house in north-east England during the nationwide lockdown at a time when he suspected he had the coronavirus.

Government officials spent much of Saturday defending Cummings, with the transport secretary repeatedly asked to explain why the advisor had not heeded the instructions at the time.

Late on Saturday, further newspaper reports alleged Cummings and his family had visited a town near Durham whilst supposedly self-isolating, and then travelled to Durham again, the weekend after they had returned to London.

