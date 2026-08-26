Uttar Pradesh FSDA cracks down on suspicious food items; fake paneer, khoya destroyed on spot

Lucknow:

To ensure the availability of safe and high-quality food products for the state's residents during the Raksha Bandhan festival, the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) on Wednesday launched a major crackdown against adulterated, suspicious, and unhygienically transported food items. Enforcement teams conducted a special overnight operation from the intervening night of August 25–26 until dawn, intensively inspecting vehicles laden with food products at toll plazas, highways, and connecting loop roads across various districts.

A total of 97 vehicles were inspected during the operation. Irregularities—such as the presence of suspicious, adulterated, or unhygienically transported food items—were detected in 28 of these vehicles. Food safety officials took immediate action on-site and collected 35 samples for laboratory testing. Additionally, approximately 16.3 quintals of food items—stored or transported under unhygienic conditions and valued at around Rs 20 lakh—were destroyed on the spot.

Overnight highway surveillance and monitoring of the food supply chain

Anticipating a surge in demand for sweets, khoya, paneer, milk, savory snacks, and other food items during Raksha Bandhan, the department intensified surveillance along key supply chain routes. The objective of the operation was not merely to take action at the retail level but also to inspect vehicles transporting food products between districts.

Departmental teams inspected the hygiene, storage, and transportation conditions of the food items carried in the vehicles and collected samples of suspicious products for laboratory analysis.

1,200 kg of paneer destroyed in Mathura

During a vehicle inspection on the Delhi highway in Mathura, approximately 1,200 kilograms of paneer (cottage cheese) were discovered. Due to concerns regarding the quality and the unhygienic conditions in which it was being transported, the paneer—valued at around Rs 3 lakh—was destroyed on the spot. A sample was collected for testing. Similarly, inspections were conducted on two vehicles on the highway in Meerut. Approximately 10 quintals of khoya (condensed milk solids) were found being transported in unhygienic conditions across both vehicles. The khoya, valued at approximately Rs 3.30 lakh, was destroyed, and two samples were collected for testing.

3,416 kg of snacks seized on Ayodhya-Gorakhpur Highway

A food safety team inspected a vehicle loaded with savory snacks (namkeen) on the Ayodhya-Gorakhpur highway. Approximately 3,416 kilograms of the product were found, with an estimated value of around Rs 32,000. During the operation, four samples were collected for testing. Meanwhile, two vehicles were stopped and inspected on the Pilkhua-Hapur highway. Approximately 1,670 kilograms of khoya were found being transported in unhygienic conditions. The khoya, valued at around Rs 35,000, was destroyed, and five samples were collected for testing.

520 kg of khoya found in two vehicles in Baghpat

Four vehicles were inspected on the route towards Delhi in Baghpat. In two of these vehicles, approximately 520 kilograms of khoya were found stored in unhygienic conditions. The khoya, valued at approximately Rs 1.44 lakh, was destroyed on the spot. In Aligarh, a milk tanker was inspected on the Noida route. Due to the possibility of adulteration, approximately 7,000 liters of milk—valued at an estimated Rs 1.75 lakh—were destroyed. A sample of the milk was also collected for testing. 500 kg of Unfit Khoya Destroyed in Kanpur

In Kanpur, a food safety team took action and destroyed approximately 500 kilograms of unfit khoya (condensed milk solids) found on the route leading to the railway station. Its estimated value was around Rs 1.75 lakh.

Two vehicles loaded with paneer were inspected on the Noida-Delhi route. Approximately 185 kilograms of paneer were found in them. Suspecting that the paneer had been manufactured using chemicals, it was destroyed on the spot. The estimated value of the destroyed paneer was around Rs 2.75 lakh.

600 kg of milk cake-like sweets destroyed in Gorakhpur

In Gorakhpur, during the inspection of a vehicle arriving from the Ayodhya-Basti route, approximately 600 kilograms of ready-made milk cake-like sweets were discovered. Given the circumstances, the sweets—valued at approximately Rs 1.08 lakh—were destroyed, and a sample was collected for testing.

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