119 rooms, fully-equipped beauty salon: Know all about Blair House where PM Modi will stay during US visit

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Blair House decked up with Indian Flag for PM Modi's stay

Primer Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (local time) landed at Joint Base Andrews for his two-day US visit where he will meet President Donald Trump. After he landed, he was escorted to Blair House in Washington where he will be staying during his visit.

Blair House is situated at 1651 Pennsylvania Avenue, directly across the street from the White House, this historic home is no ordinary guest house. Blair House has hosted presidents, royalty, and world leaders, earning its nickname as "the world's most exclusive hotel."

A 7000-square-foot extension of the White House, Blair House is a complex of four interconnected townhouses having 119 rooms, including 14 guest bedrooms, 35 bathrooms, three formal dining rooms, and a fully-equipped beauty salon. The prime guest lodging is equipped to offer its guests a five-star experience. The decor is a reflection of American history and craftsmanship, with antique furniture, fine art, and countless historical artefacts.

The Blair House hosts eminent guests who visit the US to meet the president in the White House. The prime guest lodging has hosted some of the most important dignitaries in the past like former Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, British Queen Elizabeth II, French President Charles de Gaulle, Israeli Prime Ministers Golda Meir, Shimon Peres and Yitzhak Rabin, and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher among others.

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, Blair House was decked up with the Indian flag. PM Modi is travelling to the US at the invitation of US President Donald Trump.

(With ANI Inputs)