BLA unleashes video of captured Pakistani soldiers pleading for mercy as deadline looms

Islamabad:

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a banned separatist militant group, has escalated tensions in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province by releasing a harrowing new video showing seven captured Pakistani soldiers in custody, tearfully begging for their lives and challenging the military's denial of their identity. The footage, disseminated through BLA's media wing Hakkal, comes amid a seven-day ultimatum issued earlier this week, set to expire on February 22, 2026, demanding a prisoner swap for Baloch detainees held by Pakistani authorities. As the deadline approaches with just days remaining, the soldiers' desperate pleas highlight deepening rifts between the insurgents and Islamabad, amid Pakistan's ongoing rejection of the claims as fabricated.

Desperate appeals from captives in BLA custody

In the video, the uniformed men- visibly terrified and emotional- kneel in rugged terrain surrounded by armed BLA fighters, holding up their official Pakistani military identification cards and national ID documents to the camera. One soldier, sobbing uncontrollably, questions the army's disavowal: "How can the army say these are not our men? Whose card is this? Look at my identity card- Pakistan issued this to me. I request, for God's sake, my father is a laborer and disabled, I'm the eldest at home. Don't say we're not your personnel." Another cries out, "We fight for Pakistan- why are you leaving us alone? Why recruit us just to abandon us now?" They repeatedly implore Army Chief General Asim Munir and the government not to forsake them, urging acceptance of BLA's demands for their safe release in exchange for Baloch prisoners.

Origins of the hostage crisis: Operation Herof 2.0

BLA claims the seven soldiers, part of regular army units, were seized during the second phase of "Operation Herof," a recent insurgent campaign targeting military installations across Balochistan. The group alleges capturing over 20 personnel in total, releasing some identified as ethnic Baloch from local police or levies after warnings, while subjecting the rest to proceedings in a self-proclaimed "Baloch National Court." The video serves as a stark propaganda tool, portraying the captives as betrayed by their own command, with one BLA fighter prompting them: "The army says you're not theirs- what do you say? How will you prove it?" The soldiers' responses, flashing their service details, regiments, and IDs, aim to counter Pakistan's narrative that no personnel are missing.

Pakistan's firm denial amid rising stakes

Pakistan's military and the Shehbaz Sharif government have categorically denied the captives' affiliation, labeling the videos as fake and dismissing any missing soldiers or prospect of negotiations. Official statements insist the men are not army personnel, with no confirmation of losses from the alleged operation. BLA counters that past exchange offers were ignored, accusing authorities of valuing Baloch lives over their own troops. The group warns of execution if demands- primarily the release of Baloch prisoners- are unmet by the deadline, framing it as justice through their tribunal.

Context and implications

Designated a terrorist organisation by Pakistan, the US, UK, and others, BLA rejects Islamabad's presence in Balochistan as an "occupation" and has intensified attacks since mid-2025, targeting security forces and infrastructure. The video, if authentic, exposes potential vulnerabilities in Pakistan's chain of command and morale in the province, fueling separatist narratives of abandonment. With no independent verification possible from the conflict zone and silence from official channels on the latest footage, the standoff risks further violence as the February 22 deadline nears, underscoring Balochistan's enduring insurgency.