Billboards come up in Canada thanking PM Modi for providing COVID-19 vaccines

Image Source : ANI Billboards come up in Greater Toronto area thanking PM Modi for providing COVID-19 vaccines

Billboards with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been put up in the Greater Toronto area to thank him after India sent 5,00,000 doses of Covishield to the North American country, news agency ANI reported.

"Thank you India and PM Modi for providing Covid vaccines to Canada. Long live Canada-India friendship," the billboards which have been put up in Greater Toronto, read.

Earlier on March 4, India dispatched 5,00,000 doses of Covishield to Canada. Just last month, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had requested from his Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi for vaccines. PM Modi had assured Trudeau that New Delhi will do its best to support Canada's vaccination efforts, just as it had done for many other countries already.

Canada received the first consignment of 500,000 Covishield on March 4. Covishield is the University of Oxford, AstraZeneca vaccine that is manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India. India will be sending a tranche of 15 lakh more doses to Canada.

Oakville MP and Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand had earlier tweeted that the first tranche of 5,00,000 doses of Covishield arrived from Serum Institute of India. "1.5 million more doses to follow. Thank you to all whose hard work made this happen. We look forward to future collaboration," she had tweeted.

