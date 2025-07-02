Bilawal Bhutto takes a U-turn after failed rhetoric against India, calls for a joint fight against terrorism Bhutto’s recent outreach is not unprecedented. In the aftermath of 'Operation Sindoor', which struck terror camps within Pak, he had once again emphasised Pakistan’s openness to collaborate on counterterrorism efforts, signalling a continued interest in dialogue despite rising tensions.

Islamabad:

In a notable shift in tone following recent tensions, former Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called on India to join Pakistan in "building a historic, phenomenal partnership to combat terrorism and foster regional peace." Speaking at the Islamabad Policy Research Institute on the topic “Pakistan Fighting War for the World against Terrorism”, Bhutto urged India to "move beyond hostility" and "embrace collaborative engagement."

Appeal for joint counter-terrorism effort

“Pakistan is ready to forge a historic, phenomenal partnership with India to jointly combat terror,” Bhutto said. Emphasising cooperation over confrontation, he added, “Not as adversaries playing a zero-sum game, but as neighbours who share a moral and civilisational obligation to save a billion souls from the plague of extremism.”

Critique of India’s stance and call for dialogue

Bhutto called on India’s leadership to abandon what he described as a confrontational posture. “All it requires from India’s leadership is to step down from the high horse heading in the abyss and pursue peace with Pakistan,” he stated.

He also stressed the importance of addressing longstanding disputes, including Kashmir and the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), which India placed in abeyance following the Pahalgam terrorist attack- an incident in which 26 civilians were killed by terrorists reportedly linked to Pakistan.

Plea for peace and resolution

Bhutto urged both countries to resolve the Kashmir issue in line with 'the aspirations of the people,' and advocated for the de-escalation of water-related tensions, calling for an end to what he termed the 'weaponisation of water.'

“Let us build peace as mighty as the Himalayas,” he said, invoking a return to shared traditions rooted in the Indus Valley civilisation. “It is not weakness to extend a hand. It is wisdom.”

Bilawal Bhutto's fiery remark on Indus Waters Treaty

In a provocative statement earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari issued a sharp warning to India over the Indus Waters Treaty, declaring, “Dariya mein ya toh hamara paani bahega, ya phir unka khoon” (Either our water will flow through the river, or their blood).

Bhutto's response to Pahalgam attack and treaty suspension

Bhutto's remark came in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which left 26 civilians dead in Jammu and Kashmir. Following the incident, India’s Ministry of External Affairs announced on April 23 that it would place the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, stating the suspension would remain in effect “until Pakistan credibly and irreversibly abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.”

Consistent outreach despite cross-border strikes

This is not the first time Bhutto has made overtures toward India. Following India’s 'Operation Sindoor', which targeted terrorist infrastructure inside Pakistan, Bhutto reiterated Pakistan’s willingness to engage in counterterrorism cooperation.

“We cannot leave the fate of 1.5 or 1.7 billion people in the hands of non-state actors and terrorists,” he stated. “It’s dangerous to normalise a situation where two nuclear-armed nations might go to war at a terrorist group’s whim.”