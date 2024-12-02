Biden pardons son Hunter for guns, tax conviction ahead of leaving White House

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE US President Joe Biden with son Hunter Biden

President Joe Biden on Sunday night pardoned his son, Hunter sparing him a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions before leaving White House. He has reversed his past promises not to use the extraordinary powers of the presidency for the benefit of his family members.

He had previously said he would not pardon his son or commute his sentence after his convictions in the two cases - gun case in Delaware and tax case in California. Biden's decision comes weeks before Hunter was set to receive his punishment after his trial conviction in the gun case and guilty plea on tax charges, and less than two months before Donald Trump is set to return to the White House.

What did Biden say on his decision?

In a statement, President Biden said that Hunter was selectively and unfairly prosecuted adding that it was clear that he was treated differently. He statement read, "From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted."

He further said, "Without aggravating factors like use in a crime, multiple purchases, or buying a weapon as a straw purchaser, people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form. Those who were late paying their taxes because of serious addictions, but paid them back subsequently with interest and penalties, are typically given non-criminal resolutions. It is clear that Hunter was treated differently."

Hunter Biden Saga started in 2020

The long-running legal saga for the younger Biden started in 2020 parallel to is father's Presidential victory, when he publicly disclosed that he was under federal investigation. Biden, who time and again pledged to Americans that he would restore norms and respect for the rule of law after Trump’s first term in office, ultimately used his position to help his son, breaking his public pledge to Americans that he would do no such thing.

The latest denial to pardon Hunter came on November 8 after Trump's victory when White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre ruled out a pardon or clemency for the younger Biden, saying, “We’ve been asked that question multiple times. Our answer stands, which is no.”

(With inputs from AP)