Benjamin Netanyahu's house attacked in latest drone strikes against Israel

In a significant development, the Israeli government authorities on Saturday (October 19) confirmed that a drone was launched toward Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's house in Caesarea. According to the information released, the drone that crossed Israel's high-level air security was reportedly sent from Lebanon and was launched toward Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence.

While the PM's spokesperson confirmed that neither Netanyahu nor his wife were home at the time of the incident, he also added that no casualties were reported due to the incident.

Moreover, it is significant to note that the strikes on Israel come as its war with Lebanon's Hezbollah—a Hamas ally backed by Iran—has intensified in recent weeks.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added)