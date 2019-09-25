Image Source : AP To overcome deadlock, Israeli government will under rotation scheme between Netanyahu and Gantz

Amid election deadlock, the two Israeli political party chiefs Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz have suggested a leadership rotation scheme on Wednesday.

In this rotation scheme, the Likud's party leader Benjamin Netanyahu might be awarded the first premiere ship in a proposed rotation scheme with rival Blue and White Party, but Benny Gantz will serve longer- up to three years out of a total of four.

Negotiating leaders from the parties met on Tuesday, after a meeting between Netanyahu, Gantz and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

All the parties have agreed that the first prime minister to take office must give control of two out of three ministerial positions-Foreign Affairs, Treasury or Defense-to his competitor.

As reported by Sputnik, the scheme was suggested as a way of overcoming a political deadlock in Israel after the second national election this year. The Blue and White received 33 seats in Knesset, while Likud, following a Central Election Committee results amendment was awarded 32 seats. Neither of the parties was able to secure the required minimum of 61 states in the 120-member Knesset.

