Beirut residential building crumbles to ground after apparent Israeli airstrike | VIDEO

Amid the ongoing exchange of strikes between Israel and Hezbollah, a video has emerged which shows a multi-storey building being collapsed after an apparent Israeli air strike on Tuesday. The incident was witnessed by several people passing by or standing near the building during the day.

The video shows a rocket coming from the sky and hitting the building. Within seconds the building turned into rubbles while the nearby building stood tall, showcasing the precision of the target. Israel has been continuing with its strikes in Beirut suburbs. On Tuesday, the Israeli strikes levelled the building in Beirut suburbs. The strike came 40 minutes after Israeli military Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued a warning, of targeting two buildings used as “Hezbollah facilities”.

After the warning, many people were seen fleeing the busy, densely populated neighbourhood. By the time of the attack, the building had been evacuated and there were no reports of casualties Tuesday. Minutes before the missile brought down the building, two smaller projectiles were fired at the roof. These projectiles were part of what Israel’s military often refers to as warning strikes, according to AP. It is a practice Israel has followed in staging strikes in Gaza during past wars.

(With inputs from agencies)