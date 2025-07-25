Beijing pulls up Asim Munir over repeated attacks on Chinese nationals in Pakistan, asked to ensure safety In the aftermath of attacks on Chinese nationals and projects in Pakistan, China expressed strong dissatisfaction to visiting Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir and urged him to take decisive action against anti-China groups operating within the country.

Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir may have expected a warm welcome in Beijing following his diplomatic outreach in Washington DC, but instead, he faced sharp criticism from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The issue: Pakistan’s continued failure to protect Chinese nationals and investments from terrorist attacks, particularly those related to the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

China's stern message to Pakistan

During their meeting, Wang Yi conveyed Beijing’s growing frustration, stating his hope that “the Pakistani military will continue to make all-out efforts to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan,” according to a readout by China’s state-run Xinhua news agency.

Despite the formal language of friendship — referring to their ties as an “iron-clad” and “all-weather” relationship — the tone from Beijing suggested anything but satisfaction. Wang’s repeated emphasis on security underscored the Communist Party’s concern over deteriorating conditions in Pakistan.

Attacks on Chinese nationals

Over recent years, armed groups in Pakistan, particularly the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), have mounted multiple attacks on Chinese nationals and infrastructure. The Gwadar port in Balochistan, considered the crown jewel of CPEC and a flagship of Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), has remained largely non-functional despite heavy investment.

CPEC projects and Chinese workers have become frequent targets. Militants see Chinese presence not as economic cooperation, but as an extension of what they view as Pakistani occupation and systemic oppression, especially in regions like Balochistan where demands for autonomy or independence persist.

Munir’s reassurances fall flat

General Munir attempted to reassure Beijing, promising that the Pakistani military would continue to take “all necessary measures” to protect Chinese interests. In recent months, Islamabad has even allowed Chinese private security firms to operate within its territory, a rare move aimed at safeguarding Chinese workers and infrastructure.

Yet, repeated violence and ineffective state control have only deepened Beijing’s doubts about Islamabad’s ability to deliver on its promises.

Track record of violence

The list of attacks is long and alarming.

In March 2022, five Chinese nationals were killed in bombings across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

In April 2022, three Chinese language teachers were killed in a van bombing in Karachi.

In October 2024, two Chinese workers were killed when a convoy was attacked.

The deteriorating security environment, especially in sensitive areas like Balochistan, continues to endanger Chinese nationals and impede CPEC’s progress.

CPEC's disappointing returns

Despite its strategic potential, CPEC has not delivered expected economic benefits. Gwadar port, for instance, accounts for just 2 percent of Pakistan’s cargo transit. Delays, unrest, and violent resistance have turned what was meant to be a game-changing infrastructure corridor into a geopolitical headache.

China’s message to Pakistan is now unambiguous: improve security, or risk jeopardising a cornerstone of their bilateral partnership.