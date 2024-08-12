Bangladesh: Threats loom over temples amid ongoing violence, here's top Hindu religious places in country

Follow us on Image Source : AP/SOCIAL MEDIA Several Hindu temples, households and businesses were vandalised amid the ongoing violence in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh violence: The growing threats against Hindu temples in Bangladesh have raised significant concerns among the Hindu community and human rights organisations. Amid the ongoing protests in the country, a number of Hindu temples, households and businesses were vandalised, women assaulted and at least two Hindu leaders affiliated with the Awami League party killed in violence following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. According to reports, the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre located in Dhaka's Dhanmondi area was also damaged by the unruly mob. The Centre has a library with over 21,000 books in the fields of Indian art, culture, politics, economics and fiction.

According to the Council leaders, the districts where religious minorities and their households or businesses were attacked are north-eastern Panchagarh, Dinajpur, Rangpur, Bogura and Sirajganj; northern Sherpur and Kishoreganj; western Jashore, Magura and Narail, south-western Khulna, Patuakhali and Satkhira; central Narsingdi, Mymensingh and Tangail; north-western Lakkhipur, Feni and Chattogram, and north-eastern Habiganj.

Hindu temples in Bangladesh are not just places of worship but they are also key cultural and historical landmarks, deeply embedded in the country's heritage. However, the ongoing protest-led violence has put many of these temples at risk.

Top Hindu religious sites in Bangladesh

Dhakeshwari Temple, Dhaka

Dhakeshwari Temple is one of the oldest and most significant Hindu temples in Bangladesh. It is often referred to as the national temple of the country. Established in the 12th century by King Ballal Sen, this temple holds immense religious and cultural importance for Hindus in Bangladesh. Despite its historical value, Dhakeshwari Temple has not been immune to acts of vandalism and threats.

Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIADhakeshwari Temple, Dhaka

Kantaji Temple, Dinajpur

Renowned for its terracotta architecture, the Kantaji Temple, also known as Kantanagar Temple, is a masterpiece of late medieval Hindu architecture. This 18th-century temple is dedicated to Lord Krishna and is a prominent pilgrimage site for Hindus. The intricate artwork and religious significance of this temple make it a cherished heritage site, now vulnerable to attacks.

Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIAKantaji Temple, Dinajpur

Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple, Shyamnagar

Situated in the Satkhira district, the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas in Hindu mythology. It is believed to be a sacred spot where the palm of Goddess Sati fell. The temple is not only a place of devotion but also a symbol of the Hindu community's deep-rooted presence in the region. However, recent years have seen a surge in security concerns around this temple.

Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIAJeshoreshwari Kali Temple, Shyamnagar

Ramna Kali Mandir, Dhaka

Another prominent temple, Ramna Kali Mandir, was originally constructed in the 11th century but has undergone several reconstructions due to destruction, particularly during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. The temple, dedicated to Goddess Kali, remains a focal point of religious activities in Dhaka, though it has faced repeated threats and desecration attempts.

Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIARamna Kali Mandir, Dhaka

Sri Sri Chatteshwari Kali Temple, Chittagong

Located in Chittagong, the Sri Sri Chatteshwari Kali Temple is an ancient temple dedicated to Goddess Kali. The temple holds a significant place in the spiritual life of the Hindu community in the region. However, it has been a target of vandalism and arson, reflecting the broader climate of insecurity for religious minorities in Bangladesh.

Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIASri Sri Chatteshwari Kali Temple, Chittagong

Puthia Temples, Rajshahi

Puthia, a quaint upazila in the Rajshahi Division of Bangladesh, is home to a stunning collection of historically significant temples that often escape the spotlight. Among these architectural gems, the Govinda Temple stands out with its distinctive design and intricate carvings. The temple's 'charchala' towers, an architectural style that originated in Bengal and later influenced the broader Indian subcontinent, exemplify the region's rich cultural heritage. This unique blend of artistic craftsmanship and historical significance makes the Puthia Temples a remarkable testament to the enduring cultural legacy of the area.

Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIAPuthia Temples, Rajshahi

Bangladesh protests

It should be noted here that the protests began peacefully as frustrated students demanded an end to a quota system for government jobs, but the demonstrations have since morphed into an unprecedented challenge and uprising against Hasina and her ruling Awami League party. So far, at least 440 people have been killed and more than 11,000 people arrested in the violence-ridden nation. Bangladesh is also facing a fluid political situation as of now with Sheikh Hasina resigning from her post in the wake of mounting protests.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh violence: Indian-American lawmakers seek direct US intervention in attacks on Hindus