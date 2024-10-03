Bangladesh recalls 5 diplomats, including High Commissioner to India due to 'poor performance'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh

Dhaka: The Bangladeshi interim government, on Wednesday, recalled at least five of its diplomats working in different countries. In a letter issued by Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry, it asked an Indian along with Australia, Belgium, Portugal and an envoy to the UN to return to Dhaka. As per the order, these diplomats have not gone down well within the country's foreign service.

However, the Bangladeshi envoy in India, Mustafizur Rahman, is set to retire in a few months. They were asked to hand over their responsibilities immediately and return, the official told news agency Reuters, without elaborating.

The step follows the recall of Saida Muna Tasneem, the high commissioner, or ambassador, to Britain, who was similarly asked to return. More than 700 people died as a result of the student-led movement that ousted Hasina, straining ties with India. The two have a 4,000-km (2500-mile) border and maritime boundaries in the Bay of Bengal.

Minority groups in Bangladesh have made accusations of attacks on Hindus after the political changes, though the government says the violence was motivated by politics, not religion.

