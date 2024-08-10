Bangladesh: Hundreds protest against attacks on Hindus, 205 cases of violence since fall of Hasina's govt

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Protestors demanding cessation of violence against Hindus in Dhaka

As violence goes on in Bangladesh, hundreds of people hit the streets of Dhaka protesting against the attacks on the country's minority Hindus since former prime minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down and fled the country earlier this week.

The protestors hurled slogans of "Who are we, Bengali Bengali", appealing for peace as they blocked an intersection of the city. The protestors carried posters and placards, demanding Bangladeshi minorities to be "saved".

Meanwhile, two Hindu organisations wrote an open letter to the head of the interim government Muhammad Yunus highlighting the attacks on minorities in the past few days. The groups, Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council and the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad on Friday presented the data in an open letter to the Nobel Laureate.

As per the data presented in the letter, at least 205 attacks have taken place on members of minority communities in 52 districts since Monday, when Sheikh Hasina (76) resigned and fled to India following widespread protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.

Nirmal Rosario, one of the three presidents of the unity council, said, "We seek protection because our lives are in a disastrous state. We are staying up at night, guarding our homes and temples. I have never seen anything like this in my life. We demand that the government restore communal harmony in the country." He asserted that the situation was deteriorating and urged Yunus to resolve the crisis by giving it top priority and putting an end to the violence.

The letter, signed by Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council General Secretary Rana Dasgupta and Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad President Basudev Dhar, welcomed Yunus as the leader of a new era born from the unprecedented student-and public-led mass uprising aimed at establishing an equitable society and reform.



